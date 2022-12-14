Bills Safety Gained Respect For QB Mike White After Jets Game

Mike White impressed many last Sunday after he fought through a ribs injury, and one Buffalo Bills player also admired the Jets quarterback’s performance.

New York kept the journeyman limited in practice Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is preparing his team for White to start against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Zach Wilson was named the backup to White on Wednesday.

Despite losing the game, Jets fans and some neutrals hope to see more of White, and during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Bill safety Jordan Poyer reflected on the Week 14 game and responded to the question, “Did you guys think he was dead?”

“For a guy like that, lot of respect for Mike White, going in there and taking the shots he was taking. And to come back, and being able to come back and try to win the game for his team, he got a lot of respect from me,” Poyer said Wednesday. “A guy like that can go in there and take shots. I’ve seen Matt (Milano) hit some guys hard, and obviously that hit, he took that shot and he came back in for his team. You got to respect a guy like that.”

White didn’t make Buffalo’s 20-12 win easy, but the Bills did secure the victory to put themselves in good position heading into their matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

There will be plenty of playoff implications in the Jets-Lions game as both teams need to win to keep their respective playoff hopes alive, which has some pumped for a quarterback battle between White and Jared Goff.