So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout

The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed.

T.Y. Hilton on Monday signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team.

Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less than one week ago and was thought to be a potential landing spot for the free agent. NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported Monday the signing of Hilton does not mean the Cowboys have completely moved on from Beckham but wanted to bring Hilton in given he can play right now. Beckham is not yet cleared to return to the field, which undoubtedly played a role in Dallas not signing him last week.

Hilton, 33, is a former four-time Pro Bowler who played 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Hilton has not yet played during the 2022 campaign. He was limited to just 10 games in 2021 after starting the season on injured reserve, returning to catch 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Hilton is far beyond his 1,200-plus yard seasons, though he figures to give the Cowboys another offensive element given his speed.

Hilton joins a Cowboys receiver room with No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and a returning James Washington.