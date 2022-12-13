This Red Sox Player Helped In Recruitment Of Kenley Jansen

Before Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox last week, the three-time All-Star closer first had to make a phone call.

Jansen told reporters at his introductory press conference with the Red Sox on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Kiké Hernández prior to agreeing to a two-year deal worth a reported $32 million, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Jansen and Hernández were teammates for six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and now are reunited in Boston.

Jansen and Hernández, who has been active on social media this offseason whether it’s about Xander Bogaerts leaving or reacting to the Red Sox signing Masataka Yoshida, seem to have a solid relationship since Jansen reached out to the Red Sox outfielder in the middle of his free agency. And what Hernández said had to have helped with Jansen putting ink to paper to sign on with Boston.

Janson also revealed the Red Sox were one of the first teams to show interest in him this offseason and that his deal with Boston “happened so quick,” per Speier.

Now the Red Sox have an aging, but bona fide closer in Jansen. In his only campaign with the Atlanta Braves last season, the 35-year-old posted a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA to go along with a National League-leading 41 saves. The right-handed pitcher also struck out 85 batters in 64 innings pitched.

Jansen certainly is excited about making the jump over to the American League as he called Fenway Park on his favorite places to pitch.

Bolstering the bullpen was an emphasis for Boston this offseason as Jansen was one of three relievers it has signed thus far. And the Red Sox can thank Hernández for a little assist in making sure they now have a reliable option they can turn toward to close out games next season.