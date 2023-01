The Toronto Maple Leafs may have fallen to the Boston Bruins in the last two minutes of the third period, but Auston Matthews potted an impressive goal during the contest.

Matthews’ game-tying goal in the third period was his 21st of the season.

While the 2022 Hart Trophy winner may not be close to his franchise-record 60 goals from last season, this shot was indeed highlight-reel worthy.

