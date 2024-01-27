The NFL released the five finalists for the Comeback Player of the Year and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was left scratching his head as to why he made the cut.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Flacco laughed about his nomination and gave a hilarious response to the nod.

“I’m just coming back from being old and not being on a team for a couple of months,” the 39-year-old signal-caller told Gelb.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagaviola of the Miami Dolphins, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, round out the remaining nominees.

Both Tagaviola and Stafford returned to form after suffering injuries in the previous season, while Mayfield bounced back from a 2-8 season with the Rams and Carolina Panthers in 2022.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion believes Hamlin is the most deserving of the award.

Hamlin had to be revived on the field last season after suffering cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals and spent nine days in the hospital.

“I don’t know how many snaps he played,” Flacco said. “But I just think, mentally, to get yourself back to the point where you feel comfortable doing that kind of thing … obviously, the physical part doesn’t need any explanation, but the mental part, especially at his position, is pretty cool.”

Hamlin suited up for three Bills games this season, including Sinday’s AFC divisional loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though Flacco appeared to be puzzled by his name being on the list, he was grateful for the recognition.

“Anytime you’re getting recognized in this league for playing well it can be flattering,” he said. “It’s a cool group to be a part of that’s for sure.”

Flacco signed with the Browns in December, leading Cleveland into the playoffs after throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in six starts. The Browns’ playoff hopes fell short in the AFC wild-card loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.