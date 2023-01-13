Bruins Assign Joona Koppanen To Providence After NHL Debut

Joona Koppanen’s first stint with the Bruins was short-lived.

Boston on Friday announced it assigned the forward to Providence, just one day after Koppanen’s NHL debut Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Koppanen centered the fourth line and played just over eight minutes in the ultimate 3-0 loss at TD Garden. While not known for what he brings offensively, Koppanen wins a lot of faceoffs and filled in nicely for Tomas Nosek at the center position, winning 74.1% of faceoffs against Seattle.

Nosek is dealing with an injury that has prevented him from performing roles of a center, including taking faceoffs, but has not missed time.

There was no corresponding move made with Koppanen’s assignment, but that could change Saturday ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.