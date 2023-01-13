Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Loss To Kraken

The Bruins lost their first game of 2023 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

It also was Boston’s first loss on home ice in regulation since April 2022 after the Kraken played a full 60 minutes and Martin Jones stonewalled the Bruins all night in the 3-0 win for Seattle.

Even though there was some fatigue stemming from the Bruins’ trip out west, the Kraken deserve a ton of credit for how they played between their speed and not allowing Boston to make it interesting in the final five minutes with a six-on-five and two minutes of zone time.

Here are four takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Kraken.

Regulation loss was bound to happen

Let’s face it, the Bruins were not going to go undefeated in regulation at TD Garden. But it did take the 23rd home game to do so. It’s still impressive, but we all knew the streak would end at some point.

“It’s our first (regulation) loss at home. It’s our 23rd game of the year. I guess we’re fortunate in one way,” Montgomery told reporters after the game. “We’re not happy about how we played, and we’ll address it (Friday), we’ll regroup, and we’ll be better Saturday night.”

It was clear Boston didn’t have its legs throughout the 60 minutes of play and struggled to keep up with a fast Seattle team.