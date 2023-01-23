You Simply Won’t Believe How Brett Maher’s First Kick Attempt Went

Brett Maher clearly didn’t fix whatever was messing him up last Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker infamously missed his first four extra-point attempts in his team’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys decided to give him another chance in Sunday afternoon’s divisional-round matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco.

Things got off to an inauspicious start at Levi’s Stadium, with Maher putting on such a bad warmup performance that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt compelled to pay him a visit on the field. Well, Jones’ pep talk didn’t work, as Maher’s first PAT attempt against San Fran was blocked.

Take a look:

Brett Maher can?t catch a break

pic.twitter.com/S8CS6oFCYL — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2023

Before you point out that Maher’s kick was blocked, rather than straight-up missed, you might want to check out this replay:

The trajectory this Brett Maher PAT was heading….. LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/dXXfZod4BP — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 23, 2023

In reality, Maher’s kick was blocked because he hit it so poorly.