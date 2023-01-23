You Simply Won’t Believe How Brett Maher’s First Kick Attempt Went

Brett Maher clearly didn’t fix whatever was messing him up last Monday night.
The Dallas Cowboys kicker infamously missed his first four extra-point attempts in his team’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys decided to give him another chance in Sunday afternoon’s divisional-round matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco.
Things got off to an inauspicious start at Levi’s Stadium, with Maher putting on such a bad warmup performance that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt compelled to pay him a visit on the field. Well, Jones’ pep talk didn’t work, as Maher’s first PAT attempt against San Fran was blocked.
Take a look:
Before you point out that Maher’s kick was blocked, rather than straight-up missed, you might want to check out this replay:
In reality, Maher’s kick was blocked because he hit it so poorly.
In fact, it’s quite rare for kickers to have extra-point attempts blocked. Only eight have been blocked this season, including in the playoffs.
The Cowboys added former New England Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad during the week. However, they decided against elevating Vizcaino for Sunday’s game, instead opting to stick with Maher.
They might be kicking themselves for that decision — ah thank you.