Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement With Bills Safety Hospitalized

There was an outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin on Monday night after the Bills safety collapsed in Cincinnati.

None it of went unnoticed by Hamlin’s loved ones.

Messages of well wishes and donations to Hamlin’s fundraising initiative came in abundance after the 24-year-old left the Paycor Stadium field in an ambulance. Those efforts were recognized in a statement issued Tuesday by Hamlin’s family, who also expressed their gratitude for everyone who played a hand in treating the second-year pro Monday night.

Here’s the full announcement, which was shared on Twitter by Hamlin’s close friend and marketing rep, Jordon Rooney:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the players, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.