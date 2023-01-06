What’s Next? Five Questions Red Sox Face After Rafael Devers Deal

The Red Sox quelled some long-term concerns this week by reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with Rafael Devers.

Devers was set to enter the final year of his contract, with free agency on the horizon next offseason, and the recent departures of Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts raised questions over whether Boston would lock up its star third baseman for the foreseeable future. And so, now, the Sox can breathe a little easier.

That said, there’s still work to be done as Boston looks to return to playoff contention in 2023 and beyond. And it starts with solidifying a few areas of the roster that remain in flux.

Here are five questions facing chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company as the Red Sox navigate down their to-do list in wake of Devers’ reported 11-year deal.

What will the starting rotation look like?

Nathan Eovaldi officially is off the table, signing with the Texas Rangers. So, too, is Rich Hill, who landed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox added Corey Kluber to the mix, but there’s still a chance Boston will try to bolster its rotation before Opening Day.

As it stands, the Red Sox’s rotation figures to consist of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and Kluber. Tanner Houck is an option, as well, though he might start the year in the bullpen after thriving in a relief role last season.

There really aren’t any high-impact arms remaining in free agency, so Boston should focus on the trade market. The Marlins have been mentioned in rumors (and linked to the Red Sox) thanks to their surplus of starting pitching, with Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera among Miami’s trade candidates, assuming ace Sandy Alcantara and top prospect Eury Pérez are untouchable.