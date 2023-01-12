Mark Sanchez Gives Take On Zach Wilson-Jets Relationship

If there is one person who understands the dwindling relationship between Zach Wilson and New York Jets fans, it’s Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez, a former Jets quarterback who now works as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports, gave rare insight to how Wilson is presumably feeling following an incredibly disappointing season.

“Unfortunately, you know the market, I know the market, there’s no time! There’s no time to let (the relationship) marinate, or let it incubate,” Sanchez said, per Rich Eisen Show video Thursday. “It’s ‘We want the microwave answer right now. I want to hit one button, express 30 seconds and lets roll.’

The comments from Sanchez come after Jets owner Woody Johnson said he was “absolutely” willing to spend money to add a veteran QB this offseason. Wilson has said he’s up for the challenge, albeit in a weird way, but replacing a former first round pick before his third season spells doom for any chance that things can eventually be remedied.

Wilson’s sophomore campaign with the Jets was about as disastrous as it could get for the former No. 2 overall pick. The 23-year-old lost his job on multiple occasions and was relegated to being a healthy scratch toward the end of the season, alienating his teammates after he deflected all blame for a putrid offensive performance against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

After parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, it appears big changes are on the horizon for New York — whether they involve Wilson remaining the Jets’ starter remains to be seen.