MLB Insider Would ‘Be Surprised’ If Carlos Correa-Mets Deal Falls Apart

Carlos Correa’s reported deal with the Mets remains on hold due to concerns over the shortstop’s injury history, but there reportedly is optimism New York will complete the deal.

The 28-year-old underwent ankle surgery in 2014 when he was in the minor leagues. He only has ever played in more than 150 games in a season once in his eight years in Major League Baseball. Correa had expressed slight concern over the injury this past season, and it’s what has jeopardized his reported 12-year, $315 million with the Mets.

It’s what led to his reported $13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants to fall apart, but there is optimism within New York that it can lock up the star shortstop.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post laid out a case Thursday on why Mets owner Steve Cohen will do everything he can to make sure Correa does not slip away. Heyman also noted the two-time All-Star wants to get the deal done as he likely doesn’t want to re-do the free agency drama again.

“I’d be surprised if he’s not (a Met),” one person close to the situation told Heyman.

If the reported deal does fall apart again, Correa likely will be given a contract that will decrease in value. It’s probably why the Gold Glove shortstop will have to agree to certain injury incentives if he wants to get a deal done with the Mets.