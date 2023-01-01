What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion

Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16.

It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers that the Dolphins were concerned about the health of Tagovailoa.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed some harrowing details that alerted him that Tagovailoa was dealing with a concussion, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday, per Ari Meirov. When McDaniel and Tagovailoa sat down to watch film Monday, the signal-caller reportedly couldn’t remember some of the decisions he made against the Packers.

Tagovailoa already missed two games earlier this season after suffering a highly scrutinized concussion. When the third-year pro had to be stretchered off the field in a Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, McDaniel had positive updates on the QB’s health in the days after. But this is obviously a much different scenario, which brings up the question if Tagovailoa will even play again this season.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, the Dolphins turned to backup Teddy Bridgewater to try to keep their playoff hopes alive with a pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots.