New Report Suggests Packers Will Actively Shop Aaron Rodgers

Leading up to the NFL’s divisional round of the 2022 playoffs, it was reported that an Aaron Rodgers trade is a “very real” possibility this offseason.

In fact, it might be the Packers’ preferred plan of attack as it relates to their superstar quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday provided a follow-up to his initial Rodgers report, and it included an eye-opening detail about Green Bay’s current view of the four-time league MVP.

“League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre,” Schefter wrote. “Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.”

Schefter proceeded to outline why the feelings on an offseason trade could potentially be mutual. Green Bay’s list of impending free agents includes a bunch of Rodgers’ closest friends on the team, including wideouts Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. Star running back Aaron Jones also could be a trade candidate as the Packers look to work their way back under the salary cap.

Ironing out a deal for Rodgers would be challenging, as the 39-year-old is owed over $100 million in guaranteed money the next two seasons. But if a team is desperate for a QB upgrade and the Packers want to rip the bandaid off with an eye toward the future, a blockbuster could come to fruition.