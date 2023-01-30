Patriots Rumors: Here’s Why Pats Didn’t Hire Bill O’Brien Last Year

As far back as last January, Bill O’Brien looked like the most obvious candidate for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator job.

So, why did it take until last week for the team to hire him?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday reported the Patriots did not attempt to bring in O’Brien as Josh McDaniels’ initial replacement last offseason because Bill Belichick feared losing him to a head-coaching gig after one year.

O’Brien spent the last two seasons at Alabama, serving out a two-year contract as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator.

“(I)t’s certainly fair to ask why (Belichick) didn’t just go get O’Brien last year,” Breer wrote. “I’m told the reason he didn’t even pursue it with Saban was out of fear that O’Brien might do well enough in a year to land a head coaching job elsewhere, leaving the Patriots to replace a coordinator two years in a row.”

Of course, the Patriots wound up having to do that anyway after Belichick’s decision to replace McDaniels with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge failed in spectacular fashion.

Days after their season ended with a Week 18 loss in Buffalo, the Patriots announced they would begin a search for an official offensive coordinator. After interviewing five candidates, they ultimately hired O’Brien, who previously ran New England’s offense from 2009-11.