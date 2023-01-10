What Jalen Mills Told Jack Jones About Rookie’s Patriots Suspension

Veteran leadership will be important for Jack Jones moving forward, and Jalen Mills is ready to provide it.

The Patriots last week suspended the rookie cornerback, reportedly due to Jones being late to — and missing — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. Subsequent reports indicate Jones “talked back” Bill Belichick over the situation, leading to a team meeting in which Belichick made an example of the 2022 fourth-round pick.

During Monday’s season-ending media availability, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald asked Mills for his thoughts on Jones’ suspension. The 28-year-old cornerback revealed the message he sent to his young teammate.

“Told him to keep his head,” Mills told Callahan. “He’s a talented player. This organization’s going to need him. He’s still a young guy. And at the end of the day, make sure it’s a new slate, clean slate, and show the guys what you got.”

Jones, who battled character concerns during last year’s draft process, got off to a tremendous start in his rookie season. But the once-promising campaign ultimately ended in humbling fashion.

Where things go from here remains to be seen. In the past, such reported behavior earned players a permanent seat in Belichick’s doghouse. But Jones showed a ton of ability in 2022 and the Patriots can’t afford to subtract talent at cornerback.

For what it’s worth, Belichick on Monday praised Jones and said he hopes the 25-year-old contributes next season.