What Ty Law Believes Patriots Should Do After Hiring Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien reportedly is back in New England as the franchise’s next offensive coordinator. The most important box on the Patriots’ offseason to-do list has been checked.

So, what now?

During a Tuesday morning WEEI appearance, Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law advocated for New England to go all-in on acquiring an elite wide receiver. And it’s a take shared by many Patriots fans and analysts, as the Mac Jones-led offense still doesn’t have any game-changing weapon whom opposing defenses must gameplan for.

“They need somebody to help Mac Jones on the outside,” Law said. “Somebody that can take the top off the defense. That’s what I see. There’s no one, as far as a receiver is concerned, that’s scaring anybody. They’re not putting the fear of God in no defensive backs.

“And that’s a problem. I think Mac Jones, with some help … because he has a running game. They have a running game. They need to be able to throw the ball to somebody that’s reliable and that can strike fear. A (Stefon) Diggs type of guy. A Ja’Marr Chase type of guy. Somebody that’s a true No. 1 receiver, I would like to see the Patriots go get them.”

New England in 2022 enjoyed more talent at receiver than it had in previous seasons, but the group enters the offseason loaded with question marks.