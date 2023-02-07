Bill Belichick Honors Tom Brady As Duo Reunite For Surprise Podcast

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick combined to form the greatest coach and quarterback duo the NFL has ever seen, and on Monday, they got back together one more time.

After putting an end to his remarkable career on Feb. 1, Brady assembled an All-Star cast for the post-retirement edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. The 45-year-old welcomed on his mother, father, Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes on the episode, with Belichick serving as the main event.

The reunion didn’t disappoint, either, as Belichick lauded the man most synonymous with his own success.

“The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person,” Belichick said, per Ari Meirov. “It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

A compliment from Belichick is one of the highest honors in the NFL, and it is something Brady has almost become accustomed to since retiring. Belichick released a statement alongside Robert Kraft in the hours following Brady’s retirement, much like he did after their on-field relationship ended following the 2019 season.

Brady also has been complimentary toward Belichick in the years since they split.

While some believe the likelihood of Brady signing a one-day contract with the Patriots is slim, this reunion between the two legends could help sway the QB’s decision. A welcomed development for Patriots fans.