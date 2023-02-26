Brad Marchand Jokes About New Bruins Role For Linus Ullmark After Goal

Watch out, NHL. The league-leading Bruins have a new goal scorer on their hands.

We’re not talking about Garnet Hathaway nor Dmitry Orlov, acquired by Boston in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. We’re talking about Linus Ullmark, who unexpectedly lit the lamp Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

With the Bruins hanging onto a one-goal lead and the Canucks net empty, Ullmark put the final nail in Vancouver’s coffin when he cleared the zone and found the back of the net. The Vezina Trophy frontrunner became the first Bruins netminder ever to score a goal and only the eighth in league history.

After Boston’s sixth consecutive win, Brad Marchand joked about a new assignment the Bruins could give Ullmark now that he’s showcased a goal-scoring ability.

“I’m sure he’ll be on the power play next,” Marchand told reporters, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

As for Ullmark’s primary responsibility, the eighth-year pro stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in Vancouver. The Bruins haven’t lost a game in which Ullmark started in between the pipes since Jan. 29.

The B’s will try to push their win streak to seven games Monday night when they visit Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. NESN’s complete coverage of the contest begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.