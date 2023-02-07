Buccaneers O-Lineman Reacts To Tom Brady’s Boxer Briefs Photo

Now that Tom Brady is retired, Tristan Wirfs no longer has to worry about protecting the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen.

This includes keeping social media haters away from TB12.

In fact, Wirfs joined the party of people roasting Brady after he went against the grain on social media Monday. In a promotion for his self-named clothing line, the 45-year-old posted a photo of himself sitting on a bed wearing only boxer briefs.

Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who started at right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each of the last three seasons, responded with a meme telling Brady to take down the photo.

The 24-year-old wasn’t the only NFL player who gave Brady a hard time for the uncharacteristic post. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joked that the seven-time Super Bowl champion immediately started acting like Antonio Brown upon calling it a career.

The underwear photo also wasn’t the only unexpected piece of media Brady put out there Monday. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was joined by the ever-guarded Bill Belichick on the latest episode of his podcast.