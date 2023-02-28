Cardinals Coach Makes Bold Statement About Patriots Assistant

INDIANAPOLIS — DeMarcus Covington didn’t land the defensive coordinator job he interviewed for in Arizona.

But new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes he won’t need to wait long.

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gannon raved about Covington, saying he’s confident the New England Patriots’ up-and-coming defensive line coach will be a coordinator in 2024.

“He’s right there,” Gannon said. “He’ll be a defensive coordinator next year.”

Covington’s stock has steadily risen over the last year.

Still a young coach at age 33, he appeared on NFL Media’s 2022 list of future head-coaching candidates, interviewed for coordinator positions with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, and received glowing reviews from his players, one of whom said he will make a “great head coach one day.” Covington also served as a defensive coordinator in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Gannon, who’s developed a relationship with Bill Belichick since meeting the Patriots head coach at a pro day several years ago, said he was thoroughly impressed by Covington’s interview. Arizona ultimately chose to hire Nick Rallis for the role, with LA promoting Derrick Ansley to fill its DC vacancy.