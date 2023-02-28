Cardinals Coach Makes Bold Statement About Patriots Assistant

INDIANAPOLIS — DeMarcus Covington didn’t land the defensive coordinator job he interviewed for in Arizona.
But new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes he won’t need to wait long.
Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gannon raved about Covington, saying he’s confident the New England Patriots’ up-and-coming defensive line coach will be a coordinator in 2024.
“He’s right there,” Gannon said. “He’ll be a defensive coordinator next year.”
Covington’s stock has steadily risen over the last year.
Still a young coach at age 33, he appeared on NFL Media’s 2022 list of future head-coaching candidates, interviewed for coordinator positions with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, and received glowing reviews from his players, one of whom said he will make a “great head coach one day.” Covington also served as a defensive coordinator in the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Gannon, who’s developed a relationship with Bill Belichick since meeting the Patriots head coach at a pro day several years ago, said he was thoroughly impressed by Covington’s interview. Arizona ultimately chose to hire Nick Rallis for the role, with LA promoting Derrick Ansley to fill its DC vacancy.
“I’ve known DeMarcus for a couple years now through some relationships in the business, and his interview was very impressive,” Gannon said. “I learned a lot. And I actually told Coach Belichick that, after that, Coach Belichick knows how to coach the coaches, because this guy was on it. It was a really cool interview for me.”
Covington also received praise from Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who previously worked in the Patriots’ scouting department.
“(He) was a very impressive interview,” Ossenfort said Tuesday. “I had known DeMarcus from my time in New England, and I wasn?t surprised in the least in DeMarcus and the way he presented himself and his football knowledge. DeMarcus is a talented young coach, and he has a bright future in this league.”
With Covington seemingly sticking around and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo signing a contract extension, the Patriots appear poised to keep their entire defensive coaching staff intact for the 2023 season. They have not lost a defensive position coach since Covington’s predecessor, Bret Bielema, left after the 2019 campaign.
While New England’s offensive success has fluctuated, its defense has been stout in recent years. The 2022 Patriots ranked in the top 10 in most defensive categories, including 10th in points allowed, third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, tied for second in takeaways and first in defensive touchdowns.