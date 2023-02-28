NBA Rumors: Raptors Sign Former Potential Celtics Target

The Toronto Raptors made a depth addition, snagging forward Will Barton from the market on Tuesday.

Barton, who was a possible target for the Boston Celtics, now joins a Raptors team in search of a final stretch push in order to secure a playoff spot — a hope currently hanging on a thread with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls not too far behind Toronto in the standings.

The Raptors and Barton agreed on a deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which makes the 32-year-old eligible to join Toronto’s playoff roster with 20 games remaining on its regular season schedule.

Following the NBA trade deadline, Barton and the Wizards finalized a contract buyout after the veteran was under a one-year agreement worth $14.5 million.

In Washington this season, Barton averaged 7.7 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 38.7% from the field through 40 games off the bench. Barton was also playing 19.6 minutes, the lowest time he’s spent on the floor in the last eight seasons. This came following a much more successful eight-year run with the Denver Nuggets where Barton served in a starter’s role.

With Washington being a failure for both sides, a clean slate with a greater opportunity will likely best suit Barton. Suiting up in a Raptors uniform for the remainder of the season would in fact give Barton a shot at redemption against his former team. Before Tuesday night’s game, the Raptors held a one-game lead for the ninth-place spot in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto, on the other hand, gets a versatile veteran with 29 games of playoff experience. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has the ability to plug Barton into the starting lineup or any reserve unit that’ll best assist Toronto moving forward.