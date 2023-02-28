Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins return to the ice Tuesday for a second night of a back-to-back as they cap off their four-game road trip by visiting the Calgary Flames.

Boston is fresh off a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, which marked the seventh consecutive victory for the Black and Gold. The Flames, who currently sit in fifth in the Pacific Division, have lost each of their last two and three of their last four.

The Bruins are expected to turn back to goaltender Linus Ullmark after Jeremy Swayman earned the win in Edmonton.

Boston will go up against a former foe in goaltender Dan Vladar, who Boston traded in July 2021. The B’s defeated Vladar and the Flames 3-1 in their only meeting this season.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-8-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway