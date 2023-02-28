Cardinals GM Hypes Up Rising Patriots Coach After Job Interview

INDIANAPOLIS — Patriots players and coaches think the world of DeMarcus Covington.

The general manager for the Cardinals is right there with them.

Covington, New England’s defensive line coach, recently interviewed for Arizona’s defensive coordinator opening only to see Nick Rallis land the job. He also spoke with the Los Angeles Chargers, who wound up promoting Derrick Ansley to fill their DC vacancy.

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort (a former Patriots scout) offered a glowing review of Covington, who still is just 33 years old.

“We had a chance to talk with DeMarcus,” Ossenfort said. “(He) was a very impressive interview. I had known DeMarcus from my time in New England and I wasn’t surprised in the least in DeMarcus and the way he presented himself and his football knowledge. DeMarcus is a talented young coach and he has a bright future in this league.”

Covington joined New England in 2017 as a coaching assistant and since has risen through the ranks, working as a linebackers coach in 2019 and coaching defensive linemen the last three seasons.

Multiple Patriots players in 2022 told NESN.com that Covington is ready to be a defensive coordinator. One even said that Covington will make for “great head coach” one day.