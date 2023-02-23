Reminder: Here’s What Bobby Wagner Said Of Bill Belichick Last Offseason

Perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly is headed back to the open market after mutually parting ways with the Rams following one season in Los Angeles.

Given that we just did this song and dance less than a year ago when Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks, we don’t have to look deep into the archives to recall which teams were interested in the eight-time Pro Bowler and which teams he was interested in.

And for all those Patriots fans whose first reaction to Wagner’s reported release was daydreaming of his potential in New England, it also seems like a good time to reflect on what Wagner had to say about coach Bill Belichick last offseason.

“I didn’t talk to Bill (Belichick),” Wagner revealed on “The Rich Eisen Show” last April when asked if he had discussions about joining the Patriots.

He added: “I have so much respect for Bill, though. I think it’s mutual.”

Fair to say Wagner was correct with that assessment. Belichick has spoken highly of the longtime Seahawk leading up to their previous matchups, referring to him as “exceptional” in September 2020.

“There’s no plays where you’re not blocking 54,” Belichick told reporters at the time. “I mean, you are accounting for him on everything and, still, he continues to have tremendous production.”