Five Random Red Sox Thoughts As Spring Training Games Begin

The Major League Baseball season is officially here, as the Boston Red Sox are slated to open up their spring training schedule against the Northeastern Huskies at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Though the 2022 season went about as poorly as fans could have imagined, Friday marks the turning of a new leaf for Red Sox nation. The 2023 spring training schedule is a bit different, with the World Baseball Classic starting March 7 and drastically influencing Boston’ pre-Opening Day roster.

That may seem like a bummer for a team in influx, but the whole ordeal will allow the Red Sox to take a longer look at some players who may not be as entrenched into the organization’s plans moving forward.

Plus, it will afford us all the opportunity to get our wheels churning regarding the Red Sox’s potential outlook moving into the regular season. Some might even call them, thoughts.

Let’s discuss some of those thoughts that have arisen in the early days of Boston’s work down at Fenway South.

How will the Red Sox approach bullpen roles?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a very specific way he likes to do things when it comes to his bullpen. If at all possible, Boston would like to rely on set roles for the pieces in his bullpen. The only question remaining, who is doing what?

Kenley Jansen will undoubtedly be looked upon to close things out, providing the Red Sox with a legitimate option at closer for the first time since Matt Barnes’ late-season slide in 2021. Every single role behind him, however, is up for grabs.