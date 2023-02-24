How Bill Belichick Reacted To Matthew Slater Returning For Another Season

When Matthew Slater informed Bill Belichick he’d be returning for a 16th season with the New Engalnd Patriots, he didn’t do so during some formal meeting in his head coach’s office. Nor did he deliver a phone call that Belichick had been waiting weeks for.

No, it apparently happened when the two ran into each other at Gillette Stadium.

Slater recently spoke with The Athletic’s Steve Buckley about his process toward deciding to return. The 37-year-old offered insight into conversations with his wife, the role faith played in his decision and when he knew his body could handle another NFL campaign.

He also talked about breaking the news to Belichick.

“I bumped into him outside the weight room,” Slater told Buckley. “I was going out, he was coming. I told him I felt like I wanted to come back and play. And it was very well received. He was excited that I felt that way.

“If Bill had said, ‘OK, it’s time,’ that would have removed all doubt about playing. But he wanted me back. The conversation was all of two minutes, maybe three minutes.”

While Slater might not be as great as he once was, the 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer still played at a high level in 2022. He isn’t to blame for the glaring struggles of New England’s special teams unit.