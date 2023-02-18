How Maple Leafs Trade Impacts Bruins As Playoff Approach

The Maple Leafs pulled off a blockbuster trade Friday night with the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild to help close the gap with the Boston Bruins.

But they still have work to do.

The Bruins sit atop the NHL standings with a 41-8-5 record and 87 points. The Maple Leafs are having a strong season themselves and are in second place in the Atlantic Division. But they sit 13 points behind Boston for first place.

Late Friday night the Maple Leafs brought in reinforcement when they traded for Ryan O’Reilly and ex-Bruins center Noel Acciari. They sent draft picks and prospects to the Blues, and the Wild got involved to help retain some salary.

Toronto certainly got better with its new players, but it doesn’t fix all of the problems the Maple Leafs still have. There’s still time before the March 3 trade deadline for the Maple Leafs to acquire some defensive help and maybe even another goalie.

Still, it without a doubt makes them a better team. Perhaps the best team they’ve had in quite some time.

There’s no denying O’Reilly’s talent. He’s great on the penalty kill and can win faceoffs. He’s also a Conn Smythe winner from the 2019 season when the Blues beat the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. But he blocked a shot in December that resulted in O’Reilly missing six weeks. That, of course, will stagger his goal scoring. The Leafs also gave up a bevy of draft picks and prospects for two players who may not re-sign in Toronto after this season.