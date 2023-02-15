Matthew Judon Offers More Context On Comment To Derrick Henry

Playing for the Patriots isn’t for everybody. Be it due to the soul-crushing weather, the difficulty of working for Bill Belichick or the uphill battle toward big paydays, some players can’t get out of New England fast enough.

Matthew Judon isn’t one of those people.

The star edge rusher has spoken highly of the Patriots ever since joining New England in 2021. He repeated those sentiments ahead of the Pro Bowl Games during an interesting exchange with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“I love it, actually,” Judon said when Henry asked him whether he likes playing in New England.

But why does Judon like playing for the Patriots so much? Is it all lip service or does he truly enjoy life in New England?

The 30-year-old offered insight during a recent appearance on Jim Rome’s podcast.

“I actually love everything about it,” Judon said, as transcribed by Pats Pulpit. “I love the Boston seaport, downtown area, and I just like the camaraderie amongst the teams. I was in Maryland, where our next closest team was in D.C. But we get love from the (Celtics), from the Bruins, from the Red Sox. Everybody out there is showing us love, and we do it to them and just support each other.