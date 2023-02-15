Pavel Zacha Continues To Be Force For Bruins In Strong Night Vs. Stars

Pavel Zacha wanted to improve his offense as a member of the Bruins.

And he certainly has delivered.

Zacha had a goal and an assist in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. His assist helped set up David Pastrnak for the game-winner to give the Bruins their 40th win of the season, but it also marked an important feat in Zacha’s career.

Zacha with some ZIP! pic.twitter.com/Tl8Q3p0HEy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2023

88 THE GREAT ? pic.twitter.com/UphZTkb6m6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2023

The assist marked his 37th point of the season, a new career high from his 36 last year. Zacha already has a career-high 25 helpers and could easily reach 17 or more goals — his highest set in 2020-21 — with him already having 12.

Zacha has proven to be one of Don Sweeney’s greatest acquisitions, trading Erik Haula in a one-for-one swap for the forward. Zacha has been a perfect fit for the Bruins and is making a difference every time he’s on the ice.