Pavel Zacha Continues To Be Force For Bruins In Strong Night Vs. Stars

Pavel Zacha wanted to improve his offense as a member of the Bruins.
And he certainly has delivered.
Zacha had a goal and an assist in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. His assist helped set up David Pastrnak for the game-winner to give the Bruins their 40th win of the season, but it also marked an important feat in Zacha’s career.
The assist marked his 37th point of the season, a new career high from his 36 last year. Zacha already has a career-high 25 helpers and could easily reach 17 or more goals — his highest set in 2020-21 — with him already having 12.
Zacha has proven to be one of Don Sweeney’s greatest acquisitions, trading Erik Haula in a one-for-one swap for the forward. Zacha has been a perfect fit for the Bruins and is making a difference every time he’s on the ice.
“(Zacha) was outstanding all night,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the win. “He took pucks to hard areas. The goal was great, but he had a couple of plays where he was taking it to the net, and (Jake) Oettinger made really good saves on him. He was dangerous all night long. He’s one of our main penalty killers, and he’s a big part of what they were able to do (Tuesday).”
Playing alongside Pastrnak and David Krejci certainly helps. Dubbed the Czech line, the trio has been an absolute menace to opponents when on the ice and gives the Bruins another solid line in their lineup.
“Playing with the players that I do and getting the opportunity, the minutes that I play and with great players,” Zacha told reporters. “It’s fun to play this season. Just trying to get better every year that I can.”
The 2022-23 season is set to be Zacha’s best, and with him locked up with the Bruins for the next four years, it’s exciting ot think about him improving even more as his career in Black and Gold moves forward.