Patriots’ Robert Kraft Hops On Dance Floor At Super Bowl Party

Robert Kraft might be 81 years old, but don’t count him out when it comes to having a good time.

The New England Patriots owner was at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party Saturday and looked to have the time of his life. Multiple A-list celebrities also were at the gathering, including Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Diplo, Kevin Hart and Meek Mill.

Complex Music released a clip of Kraft getting it going on the dance floor with rapper Lil Baby. The octagenarian also was getting loose with Haddish.

Robert Kraft and Lil Baby going in ? @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/Nst1iRSocb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2023

Kraft had multiple celebrities at his wedding last year, and Tom Brady also made the time during the season to celebrate the special moment.

If you’re lucky enough to attend one of these parties with the Patriots owner, don’t be surprised to see him rocking it out on the dance floor.