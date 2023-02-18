Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Chris Murphy Could Play Valuable Role

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Chris Murphy.

Chris Murphy isn’t one of the more highly touted prospects in the Red Sox system, but he could be the next to make his big-league debut.

The 24-year-old doesn’t possess the elite tools of a Bryan Mata or Brayan Bello type, but has continuously put together solid numbers as a lefty in Boston’s system. Given the Red Sox’s consistent need for lefty help on the mound, Murphy’s value has been amplified over the last 12 months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the increasingly valuable arm.

Murphy’s story

Murphy is a native of Mission Hills, California, who has had a slow burn start to his career with the Red Sox.

After playing in the Cape Cod League entering his senior year at San Diego, Murphy was selected by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has since made four stops across four seasons in the minor leagues, with his primary issues stemming from dramatic lefty/righty splits.

His ability to stay healthy has helped him progress nicely, however, with his next stop coming in Boston.