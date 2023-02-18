Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Chris Murphy Could Play Valuable Role

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Chris Murphy.
Chris Murphy isn’t one of the more highly touted prospects in the Red Sox system, but he could be the next to make his big-league debut.
The 24-year-old doesn’t possess the elite tools of a Bryan Mata or Brayan Bello type, but has continuously put together solid numbers as a lefty in Boston’s system. Given the Red Sox’s consistent need for lefty help on the mound, Murphy’s value has been amplified over the last 12 months.
Here’s everything you need to know about the increasingly valuable arm.
Murphy’s story
Murphy is a native of Mission Hills, California, who has had a slow burn start to his career with the Red Sox.
After playing in the Cape Cod League entering his senior year at San Diego, Murphy was selected by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has since made four stops across four seasons in the minor leagues, with his primary issues stemming from dramatic lefty/righty splits.
His ability to stay healthy has helped him progress nicely, however, with his next stop coming in Boston.
Scouting report
Murphy is a jack of all trades, but much like most others with that tagline, a master of none.
“The sum of all parts is what makes him a useful, if not somewhat valuable pitcher,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “He has a fastball, changeup, curveball and slider. They’re all around 45-50 (grades), but there’s no real standout pitch. That’s probably why he’ll be a multi-inning reliever, but because he’s a lefty I like him in that role.”
The lack of a great pitch holds Murphy back, but doesn’t completely diminish his value.
“I put Murphy in more of the reliever camp,” Cundall said. “He’s got more velocity than Brandon Walter does, but his control is not at the same level? The control is not on the same level and neither is the command.”
Most likely outcome: Matchup reliever.
Everything Murphy does well leads us to believe this is the best, and most likely, role for him.
“He has just destroyed left-handed hitting in the past,” Cundall said. “That’s encouraging if you’re looking for a bullpen guy.”
Best-case scenario: Multi-inning reliever.
Murphy will have to develop one or two of his secondary pitches further to reach his potential. If he can, a strong four-pitch mix will be more than enough to allow him to be effective for a full turn through the order.
SoxProspects ranking: No. 13
Murphy slots in at No. 13 after finishing last season at No. 15.
Fenway forecast
A 2023 call-up seems likely for Murphy, if not for his unique position in the system.
Murphy is one of very few left-handed options to call up, with the candidates for Boston’s 2023 staff mostly hurling from the right side. Any number of injuries or matchups could lead to Murphy’s debut.