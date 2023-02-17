Patriots Rumors: Cardinals Request To Interview Up-And-Coming Assistant

“He’s very detailed,” Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis told NESN.com in November. “He’s on us about the little things. He strives for perfection as a coach. You can see it in the way he goes about it, even the way he carries his own self. He’s in the weight room running, in the offseason he’s running with us. So, he’s not just a coach — he’s part of the group.”

Davis said Covington “could be a great defensive coordinator.” Teammate Davon Godchaux took that a step further, saying his position coach can be a “great head coach one day.”

“As a defensive line coach, I think you’ve got to be a good teacher, and he’s a great teacher,” Godchaux told NESN.com. “He’s able to teach us and apply it to the field.”

Covington got a taste of life as a coordinator earlier this month, serving as DC for the American Team at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He was the only Patriots assistant to coach in that college all-star game, with the rest of the staff working the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Patriots have turned over their offensive coaching staff multiple times in recent years, but they’ve enjoyed enviable continuity on the defensive side. They have not lost a defensive position coach since Bret Bielema departed after the 2019 season.

Mayo, New England’s linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator, received interview requests for DC and head-coaching jobs this offseason but turned them down after signing a contract extension.