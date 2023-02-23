Fair To Think Recent Runner-Up For Bobby Wagner No Longer Interested

It wasn’t too long ago that Bobby Wagner found himself in the same position he is now.

Wagner, who was recognized as an All-Pro honoree for a ninth consecutive year in 2022, is mutually parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. It will mark the second straight offseason the eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker will hit the open market.

The suitors for Wagner this year, however, likely will be a bit different.

While the Rams obviously will not be looking to acquire his services like they did last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens also unlikely are to pursue Wagner. Baltimore was the finalist to land Wagner last offseason after reportedly offering $18 million guaranteed over the two seasons, which he turned down to sign with LA.

After missing out on Wagner, though, the Ravens made a different splash before the trade deadline and acquired fellow linebacker Roquan Smith. Baltimore then signed Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension in January, making him the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys were another team included in speculation for Wagner while NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport previously indicated the Arizona Cardinals had interest themselves. The New England Patriots, specifically, did not contact Wager last offseason, according to the player himself.

Wagner will become a free agent when the new league year begins March 15.