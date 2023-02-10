Super Bowl Picks: Our ‘Expert’ Predictions For Chiefs-Eagles Winner, MVP

Alexa, play “End of the Road.”

After 18 weeks of regular-season football, and three more in the postseason, we’ve reached Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively — will square off Sunday at State Farm Stadium to crown a champion for the 2023 NFL campaign.

We’ve already looked at the matchup through various lenses, betting and otherwise, but now it’s time for the rubber to meet the road. We asked members of our NESN Digital staff to provide their “expert” predictions for Chiefs-Eagles, as well as MVP picks for the star-studded showdown.

Alas, here’s how we’re all leaning for the final game of the season.

Mike Cole

Pick: Eagles

It’s hard to find any area in which the Chiefs are decidedly better, except for quarterback. However, Patrick Mahomes might still be hobbled by his ankle injury, and if KC can’t block this elite Eagles front, it won’t matter. Ultimately, the Eagles’ advantage in the trenches, on both sides of the ball, makes the difference.

MVP: A.J. Brown

The odds tell you a quarterback is a near-lock, but Brown can’t be ruled out. He has had some monster games this season, and his recent drop-off in production is a result of the Eagles stomping out opponents more than anything else. He has completely revitalized the Eagles offense with his ability to make plays in the middle of the field, which just so happens to be where the Chiefs’ defense is vulnerable. I think we see a Terrell Owens-like performance, but this time, it’s the Eagles winning.

Ricky Doyle

Pick: Eagles

Philadelphia’s defense is awesome, ranking No. 1 in pass DVOA (per Football Outsiders) behind a dominant pass rush (No. 1 on Pro Football Focus) and an excellent secondary (No. 2 coverage grade on PFF). Granted, Kansas City’s offense is a whole different beast. And that could be a shock to the Eagles’ system after facing the New York Giants in the divisional round and a San Francisco 49ers team without a healthy quarterback in the NFC Championship Game. But Patrick Mahomes, as well as a few of his weapons, might not be 100% healthy. Plus, the Eagles are capable of winning in a shootout, too, thanks to their own offensive talent.