Super Bowl Picks: Our ‘Expert’ Predictions For Chiefs-Eagles Winner, MVP

Alexa, play “End of the Road.”
After 18 weeks of regular-season football, and three more in the postseason, we’ve reached Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively — will square off Sunday at State Farm Stadium to crown a champion for the 2023 NFL campaign.
We’ve already looked at the matchup through various lenses, betting and otherwise, but now it’s time for the rubber to meet the road. We asked members of our NESN Digital staff to provide their “expert” predictions for Chiefs-Eagles, as well as MVP picks for the star-studded showdown.
Alas, here’s how we’re all leaning for the final game of the season.
Mike Cole
Pick: Eagles
It’s hard to find any area in which the Chiefs are decidedly better, except for quarterback. However, Patrick Mahomes might still be hobbled by his ankle injury, and if KC can’t block this elite Eagles front, it won’t matter. Ultimately, the Eagles’ advantage in the trenches, on both sides of the ball, makes the difference.
MVP: A.J. Brown
The odds tell you a quarterback is a near-lock, but Brown can’t be ruled out. He has had some monster games this season, and his recent drop-off in production is a result of the Eagles stomping out opponents more than anything else. He has completely revitalized the Eagles offense with his ability to make plays in the middle of the field, which just so happens to be where the Chiefs’ defense is vulnerable. I think we see a Terrell Owens-like performance, but this time, it’s the Eagles winning.
Ricky Doyle
Pick: Eagles
Philadelphia’s defense is awesome, ranking No. 1 in pass DVOA (per Football Outsiders) behind a dominant pass rush (No. 1 on Pro Football Focus) and an excellent secondary (No. 2 coverage grade on PFF). Granted, Kansas City’s offense is a whole different beast. And that could be a shock to the Eagles’ system after facing the New York Giants in the divisional round and a San Francisco 49ers team without a healthy quarterback in the NFC Championship Game. But Patrick Mahomes, as well as a few of his weapons, might not be 100% healthy. Plus, the Eagles are capable of winning in a shootout, too, thanks to their own offensive talent.
MVP: Jalen Hurts
Boring? Sure. Only Mahomes (+120) had shorter odds than Hurts (+125) at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday night. But the Eagles quarterback is well positioned to post a dynamic stat line, thanks in large to his rushing prowess, which could cause problems for the Chiefs and ultimately open up downfield opportunities through the air.
Greg Dudek
Pick: Chiefs
Leaning on the experience that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have playing on this massive stage. Can see them doing just enough to hold off a talented Eagles team that will hit a few speed bumps in the big game as Nick Sirianni tries to navigate coaching in his first Super Bowl.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Easy answer here. The way Mahomes plays will decide the game, and if the Chiefs win a Super Bowl title, the elite quarterback will walk with his second MVP.
Adam London
Pick: Chiefs
The Eagles arguably have the better team, but the Chiefs undeniably have the best player. Patrick Mahomes, as evidenced by his perseverance trough an injured ankle, is more competitive than his mild-mannered personality suggests. Mahomes puts Kansas City on his back and establishes himself as a bonafide killer like Tom Brady, whose grip on the GOAT title will be lightened, even if ever so slightly.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
The Super Bowl MVP award isn’t conducive to fun debates. It’s a quarterback award and usually requires an otherworldly performance from a skill player to buck the trend. I predicted the Chiefs to win, and Mahomes will probably need to light it up in order for that to happen.
Sean McGuire
Pick: Eagles
It really just feels like Philadelphia’s roster is so much more complete than Kansas City’s. And while Patrick Mahomes is more than capable of leading the Chiefs to victory, they would need just about everything to go right.
MVP: A.J. Brown
Picking the quarterback to win is boring, so we’re going with Brown at 18-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to wideouts during the regular season (20 in 17 games) and had the second-worst defense in the red zone. Kansas City has fared better this postseason, with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the group not allowing a 100-yard receiver. However, the complement of Brown and DeVonta Smith could prove one of KC’s toughest tasks, and history has shown how this tends to be an offensive award.
Jason Ounpraseuth
Pick: Chiefs
Andy Reid is 30-6 off a bye thanks to smart game planning. The Kansas City defense has done a solid job at limiting big plays, and that will be huge to hold off an Eagles offense that seeks to create explosive plays with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. I suspect Patrick Mahomes will utilize the quick passing game to slow down the Philadelphia pass rush, and that will lead him to his second Super Bowl victory.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
It’s not very original, but while it hasn’t been a major storyline during the build-up to the big game, Mahomes’ ankle injury will play a large part in the narrative for a Chiefs win. Travis Kelce would need 15-20 receptions, over 200 yards and two or three touchdowns to make any other argument for a Kansas City offensive player.
Keagan Stiefel
Pick: Chiefs
I had KC in the preseason, so it would be foolish to shy away from that pick now. Right? I’ve admittedly been caught in the love storm for Philadelphia throughout this season. I just can’t hedge now. I’m all-in on the Chiefs.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes
We’re talking about the best player in the league leading his team to the Super Bowl on a bum ankle. If the Chiefs win this game, he takes home the MVP.