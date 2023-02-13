Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski With Chiefs Opening Touchdown

Travis Kelce was the player to watch out for in Super Bowl LVII, and he made a quick impact Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles scored the game’s opening touchdown on their first possession, and the Kansas City Chiefs responded with a score of their own. Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and the duo, as they usually do, made it look very easy.

The touchdown reception was Kelce’s 16th of his playoff career, which passed former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for second all-time.

Kelce already passed Gronk for most 100-yard games for a tight end this season, and it certainly won’t quiet down debate over who is better between the two players.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the record with 22, so the Chiefs star still has a long way to go, but he might not be far off as long as he has Mahomes as his quarterback.