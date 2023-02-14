Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Won’t Play For Another NFL Team

Even the all-time greatest NFL players found new homes after Hall of Fame tenures with one team. Just ask Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

But Travis Kelce? He plans on riding it out in Kansas City until he’s ready to hang up his pads.

Speaking with an ESPN panel after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, Kelce vocalized a commitment to play for Kansas City for the entirety of his NFL career. The leading factor for Kelce is Andy Reid, who helped the two-time champion turn into one of the greatest tight ends in league history.

“Man it’s a cheat code, the Andy Reid cheat code,” Kelce said, as transcribed by ClutchPoints. “He’s dialing up his favorite order every single week, man, and it’s a luxury, man. That’s why you’ll only see me playing for Kansas City my entire career, or for Andy Reid, because I know he’s gonna give me the best opportunity to go out there and have success.”

This might not have been a spur-of-the-moment comment from Kelce fueled by the joys of victory. Kelce will be 36 when his current contract runs out at the end of the 2025 season. And if he wanted to play a few more seasons at that point, one has to imagine Kelce would be willing to take a hometown discount in order to stay with Reid and all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

So yeah, there’s probably a great chance Kelce keeps wearing the jersey he’s worn since 2013 until calls it quits.