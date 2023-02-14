Kyrie Irving’s Deepest Fall Into Conspiracies Reportedly Began In Boston

Kyrie Irving made headlines this season for sharing conspiracy theories, and his fascination with them reportedly began when he was with the Boston Celtics.

The Dallas Mavericks guard’s controversies began with his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and his public disputes over New York’s vaccine mandate. The 30-year-old also has shared videos from Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay $1.44 billion to Sandy Hook families for his promotion of false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Irving then shared a link to an anti-Semitic film that was released in 2018 that included the false belief the Holocaust didn’t happen and a made-up quote from Adolf Hitler that stated Black people were the real children of Israel — a common belief among Black Hebrew Israelites.

A radical group of the Black Hebrew Israelites, Israel United in Christ, who have been labeled as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, has voiced support for Irving. The Brooklyn Nets suspended the All-Star, and while he apologized to the Jewish community for spreading anti-Semitism on social media, he deleted that apology after he was traded to the Mavericks.

Irving publicly talked about conspiracy theories during his final years with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and 2017. He went on Channing Frye and Ricard Jefferson’s podcast and discussed the subjects of John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the possibility the 1969 moon landing being faked. These topics have been discussed and debunked for decades and are nowhere near as harmful as his more recent conspiracy theories.

Simon van Zuylen-Wood of New York Magazine published a profile on Irving on Monday. The article details how the All-NBA guard arrived at his current mental state, and those close to Irving believe it happened when he was with the Celtics from 2017-2019.

His maternal grandfather died, and Irving said the episode sparked “some of the worst mental-health issues” of his life, per New York Magazine. During this time, he lived with Jones, who was his business manager and high-school classmate.