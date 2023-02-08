FOX Execs Dump Cold Water On Potential Tom Brady Super Bowl Surprise

Don’t bank on Tom Brady being part of your Super Bowl LVII viewing experience.

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and executive producer Brad Zager confirmed Tuesday the recently retired NFL quarterback will not make a surprise appearance Sunday during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s not going to be on our set,” Zager said at FOX’s media day, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. “He won’t be in the booth.”

This isn’t all that shocking, as Brady revealed Monday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” he won’t transition to the FOX broadcast booth until the 2024 NFL season. Brady last year signed a reported 10-year, $375 million contract to become FOX’s lead NFL analyst after hanging up his cleats.

“(I’m going to) take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything,” Brady told Cowherd.

Brady’s absence from Sunday’s pregame show makes sense when you consider the dilemma FOX might soon face with Greg Olsen, who will join play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt on the call for Chiefs-Eagles. Olsen, a former NFL tight end, has excelled this season as FOX’s lead analyst, making for a smooth transition from the network’s former top team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. And yet, Olsen likely will be bumped from his current position once Brady finally is ready for the booth.

Olsen has taken the unique dynamic in stride, to his credit. Human nature suggests it’ll probably be easier for him to operate Sunday, though, without having to look over his shoulder at TB12.