The Bruins were unable to stop their losing streak Saturday, falling to the Minnesota Wild by a score of 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center. Boston has lost four in a row.

The B’s fell to 19-7-6 on the season, while the Wild improved to 15-13-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s been a rough stretch for the Bruins.

Boston’s streak of four losses can be attributed to plenty of things, and Saturday night’s might have been the perfect encapsulation of each reason coming together.

The B’s started strong, but failed to play with much urgency at all following the first period. They also haven’t been able to score, potting just seven total goals across the four-game losing streak. If it hasn’t been David Pastrnak, it’s been pretty much nobody. There’s also an issue on the penalty kill, where despite posting routinely strong numbers, something certainly has been missing without Derek Forbort. It might just be that they’re putting themselves down a man too often, giving up five power-play opportunities in this one.

It’s hard to imagine these things won’t be fixed, especially as the Black and Gold start to get healthy, but streaks like these are something we haven’t seen in quite a long time in Boston.

Boston better get to work.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Joel Eriksson Ek registered both a goal and an assist in this one. He’s a plus-three against the Bruins this season.

— Alex Goligoski routinely made the right play for the Wild, registering an assist and finishing as a plus-two on the night.

— Pastrnak’s still been good, scoring his 20th goal of the season against Minnesota. He registered four shots on goal.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The NHL will take a holiday break as we head into Christmas, but the Bruins will return Wednesday to conclude a three-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. They’ll drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.