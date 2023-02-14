Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BU’s Offense Erupts To Down Harvard

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston University scored five unanswered goals to overcome a two-goal deficit and earn a 7-4 win over Harvard in the consolation round of the 44 women’s Beanpot on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

With the win, the Terriers improve to 11-17-4 while the Crimson fall to 7-17-3 with their fifth straight defeat.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With Harvard and BU meeting, it had the makings of a defensive affair given both teams’ struggles to generate consistent offense this season.

But that was wrong. Way wrong.

The Crimson and Terriers exploded offensively as the two sides at one point in the second period combined to score three goals in a 1:21 span. For BU, it was its highest scoring output of the season and it was just the second time Harvard had scored more than three goals in a game.

But it was BU that had one last offensive surge in it in the third period, which made all the difference.