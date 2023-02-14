Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BU’s Offense Erupts To Down Harvard

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston University scored five unanswered goals to overcome a two-goal deficit and earn a 7-4 win over Harvard in the consolation round of the 44 women’s Beanpot on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.
With the win, the Terriers improve to 11-17-4 while the Crimson fall to 7-17-3 with their fifth straight defeat.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
With Harvard and BU meeting, it had the makings of a defensive affair given both teams’ struggles to generate consistent offense this season.
But that was wrong. Way wrong.
The Crimson and Terriers exploded offensively as the two sides at one point in the second period combined to score three goals in a 1:21 span. For BU, it was its highest scoring output of the season and it was just the second time Harvard had scored more than three goals in a game.
But it was BU that had one last offensive surge in it in the third period, which made all the difference.
Harvard’s low roster numbers — the Crimson skated only three full lines — could have contributed to not being able to keep up with BU in the final frame.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Sophomore forward Christina Vote recorded the decisive goal for BU with 8:09 left in the third period. She executed a two-on-one with Catherine Foulem, who had two assists on the night, to perfection and Vote finished it off. Vote also registered an empty-net goal.
— Shannon Hollands powered the Crimson’s attack by potting two goals, including opening the scoring 5:33 into the first period. The junior forward went top shelf to register both tallies.
— Julia Nearis highlighted BU’s three-goal second period. The Beverly, Mass. native had a hand in two of them, first finding the back of the net herself before setting up Nadia Mattivi on a give-and-go to level the score.
UP NEXT
Harvard has two games remaining in its regular season starting with a road matchup Friday night against Brown. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The Crimson’s regular-season finale comes Saturday at Yale.
BU wraps up its regular-season slate with a home-and-home series versus Northeastern. Puck drop Friday against the Huskies from Walter Brown Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.