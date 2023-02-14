Donna Kelce Had Whirlwind Of Emotions With Sons At End Of Super Bowl

Donna Kelce became a star off the field in the build-up to Super Bowl LVII due to her sons playing against each other in the big game Sunday. It guaranteed she would play at least some part in the finale.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were mic’d up for NFL Films, and camera caught the brothers sharing a moment with “Mama Kelce” after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m so happy for you,” Donna Kelce told Travis Kelce, per NFL Films video.

“I love you, mom,” Travis Kelce said. “How about this, mom? You had the week of your life. I had the year of my life. How about this, huh?”

It was a different reaction when Donna Kelce met up with Jason Kelce on the field.

“Hey, mom. I love you,” Jason Kelce said as he burst into emotion.

“Good job,” Donna Kelce said. “Good job.”