Yikes! Philadelphia Loses Cable Before Eagles Play In Super Bowl

Eagles fans should’ve been focused on hating the Kansas City Chiefs before super Bowl LVII, but there was a new No. 1 enemy in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Just hours before kickoff, the Associated Press reported that Comcast subscribers in select neighborhoods in Philadelphia were experiencing cable outages.

“Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage affecting a few thousand households in the Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods and some surrounding areas,” AP reported.

“She said crews have been ‘working furiously’ for several hours to resolve the problem and some customers have started to come back online — they are hoping to restore service to everyone by kickoff.”

Xfinity Support was furiously answering tweets in hopes to calm down the notoriously angry Eagles fans.

Those fans have every right to be angry, as their team is the Super Bowl favorite, expected to take home their second title in six seasons. Comcast did not provide an update prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.