Did Aaron Rodgers Just Schedule His Jets-Packers Decision Date?

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the New York Jets or Green Bay Packers in 2023?

That has been the question on everyone’s minds in the lead up to NFL free agency opening on Wednesday, and it appears we could soon have an answer.

The Pat McAfee Show, which has become the unofficial place for Rodgers’ ramblings over the past year, will welcome on the four-time NFL MVP on Wednesday for a live show, per McAfee on Twitter.

The hope (for many of us, anyway) is that this will be the place Rodgers finally makes an announcement regarding his NFL future.

The 2023 offseason has been a weird one for Rodgers. The 39-year-old is still under contract with the Packers, but has been contemplating whether or not he’d like to move on from the organization he’s spent 18 seasons with. That has been enough for the Jets to put on a full-court press in trying to acquire the star QB — whether it be coaches, players or the front office.

There were reports stating Rodgers was ready to be dealt to New York, but nothing has become official since then. Perhaps they will Wednesday.