BU, Merrimack Meet In Hockey East Championship After Thrilling Wins

The 2023 Hockey East championship is set with the Boston University Terriers taking on the Merrimack College Warriors on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Both teams needed extra hockey in the semifinals Friday with BU taking down the Providence in overtime Friars and Merrimack sending UMass Lowell home in double-overtime.

BU-Providence was scoreless until late in the third, with both teams having plenty of scoring chances but got stonewalled by the goalies. The Friars drew first blood with 7:35 left in the game on a Bennett Schimek goal but Dylan Petersen made it a 1-1 game five minutes later.

Providence did a good job not allowing BU to get a lot of shots on net with the Terriers only having eight through two periods.

The game remained 1-1 at the end of 60 minutes and it was Quinn Hutson who punched BU’s ticket to the championship game.

Merrimack and UMass Lowell needed double OT to decide the winner and the game did not lack entertainment. A fast-paced first period was highlighted by both goalies and helped keep it a scoreless game after 20 minutes.