Celebrating Bobby Orr For All He Did On And Off Ice As He Turns 75 Years Old

One could argue that no athlete in the history of New England sports has ever been celebrated as much as Bobby Orr. You could also argue that no athlete in the history of New England sports has ever deserved to be celebrated more than No. 4.

The Bruins legend is about to celebrate his 75th birthday, offering the latest chance to pause and celebrate arguably the greatest player in NHL history. His on-ice achievements are matched perhaps only by Wayne Gretzky, but it’s who Orr is as a person that just about anyone lucky enough to come into his orbit remembers.

Orr doesn’t come around as often. He was never a huge fan of the spotlight in his post-playing days, making the rare appearances — like showing up to the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park — even more special. Even when he’s not around, his presence still looms large in the best way possible.

Obviously, you can enter TD Garden without being reminded of his greatest moment. The famous statue sits where the old barn used to be, and it remains a favorite photo-op spot for not just black-and-gold-clad supporters. Even well-meaning fans of the Bruins’ most bitter rivals feel the need to get their pic with the flying moment frozen in time.

Go up the escalators and through the doors, make your way into the arena, and reminders of Orr are there, too. His No. 4 assumes its rightful place in the rafters, and the Stanley Cup banners keep close watch over the modern-day B’s. That this celebration takes place in the midst of a record-breaking regular season seems fitting. The 2022-23 Bruins might end up shattering every regular-season mark Orr’s teams set, but if you want to really measure yourself among the greats, you need that Cup. There’s no questioning Patrice Bergeron’s standing among all-time Bruins greats, but he would take a gigantic step forward into rarified air if he were to match Orr with a second ring this spring.

Orr’s status as a benchmark extends beyond Causeway, of course. Two-thousand miles away, Cale Makar is authoring an early-career story, making him the latest “next Bobby Orr.” Maybe. He’s not the first to earn the comparison, and he won’t be the last. Orr is the greatest defenseman who ever played, and every legend who comes will be compared to him now and forever.