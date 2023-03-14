Davante Adams Sets Record Straight About Stern Instagram Post

Davante Adams was paired up with a new starting quarterback Monday, and the NFL world initially thought he was pretty upset about it.

Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Jimmy Garoppolo, a ticked-off Adams took to Instagram.

“If we haven’t talked in the last three weeks don’t hit me about this (expletive). Thanks,” Adams posted to his Instagram story.

It was easy to perceive the message as Adams being irked about the Raiders’ new signal-caller situation. After all, the star wide receiver goes way back with Derek Carr and he previously acknowledged his old college teammate was the main reason he wanted a trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas.

But as it turns out, Adams’ terse remark was about his original NFL quarterback.

“Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. (Expletive) is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this,” Adams tweeted Monday night.

One can imagine how many texts and calls Adams has received at the height of the Aaron Rodgers drama. The six-time Pro Bowl selection’s phone probably was buzzing non-stop Monday when everyone and their mother was trying to find out if Trey Wingo’s bombshell report was true or not.