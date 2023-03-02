Brad Marchand Gives Clear Message Following Bruins Trades

The Bruins have had one goal at the top of their mind this season, and that has been reaffirmed the past two weeks.

Boston has been aggressive with trades starting with its deal to acquire Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals last Thursday. Don Sweeney swung another trade Thursday when the B’s acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings — a move that comes in as Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno are expected to miss an extended period of time.

The Black and Gold have an opportunity at history in their path the Presidents’ Trophy, but players like Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand have been consistent that this season will mean nothing if the Bruins don’t walk away with a Stanley Cup.

“They did their job. Now it’s up to us,” Marchand told reporters before Thursday’s practice when asked about the deals the front office has made, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

While the focus has been on this season, the Bruins made a move that also keeps the future bright in Boston when David Pastrnak signed an eight-year extension with the team.

Things won’t be easy in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers also making big trade deals ahead of the NHL trade deadline Friday. But the Bruins have shown they are ready for any challenge that comes their way.