Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Center Of Terrible Call In WBC

Umpires are destined for human error, as should be expected at any given moment.

During the World Baseball Classic Pool D matchup between Puerto Rico and Venezuela, former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez fell victim to a horrendous call that’ll be sure to raise anyone’s eyebrows at first glance.

In the third inning, Vázquez hustled through what appeared to be a routine ground out. But after Venezuela third baseman Eduardo Escobar made an off-line throw, Vázquez dodged the tag at first base, which according to the rules of baseball, should rule him safe, right?

Well, that wasn’t the case. And with Puerto Rico playing catchup in a 7-1 ballgame, skipper Yadier Molina was rightfully furious at both the umpires’ gross ruling at first and his team’s inability to challenge the crystal clear call.

Watch the head-scratching play unfold here, courtesy of FOX Sports.

Yadier Molina was unhappy that Puerto Rico was unable to challenge the ruling on this play at 1st base. pic.twitter.com/AuTOBOA6Z6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

When watching the play both in slow motion and in real-time, it couldn’t be any more clear that first baseman Luis Arraez never tagged Vázquez. Instead, the two-time World Series champion catcher was the victim of both an injustice from WBC umpiring and an elbow to the head.