Patriots’ Matthew Judon Gives Funny Reaction To Jalen Ramsey Trade

The AFC East continues to load up on talent, and it has New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon feeling some type of way.

The Miami Dolphins swung a trade for six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Sunday, adding yet another talented player to a division loaded with them. The move, which could forecast great success for the Patriots’ AFC East rival, drew a reaction from Judon that fans in New England might relate to.

“I mean (expletive),” Judon tweeted in response to the reported trade.

Judon, who has been proactive in trying to convince star players to join New England, has a right to feel discouraged by the move. Dolphins stars, on the other hand, were excited to hear the news.

The Dolphins have added Ramsey, while the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have been involved in rumors to add stars of their own. Just one day away from the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the likelihood of the Patriots adding one took a hit.

The Patriots and Judon will make moves in the coming days, but it’s unlikely they will be to the magnitude of Ramsey to the Dolphins. Such is life in New England.